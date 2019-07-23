BCB XI sniffs victory against KSCA in Bengaluru

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI sensed their first victory in the Dr. (capt) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, known as Mini Raji Trophy, after taking complete control over Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary’s XI at M Chinnswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The KSCA Secretary’s XI however was 100-3 after ending the day three, still trailing by 155 runs to make BCB XI batting for the second time in the match.

Resuming the day on 135-3, BCB XI was bowled out for 334 in their first innings, taking a 255 runs lead. KSCA was wrapped up for paltry 79 in its first innings after BCB XI pacer Shohidul Islam claimed a five-for.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto was the highest scorer for BCB XI with 72 while Nurul Hasan Sohan made 68. Opener Shadman Islam scored 59 while Sanjamul Islam was the other notable scorer with 24.

KSCA openers Arjun SP and Rohan Kadam began watchfully in their second innings and shared 44 runs before BCB XI pacer Ebadat Hossain came up with double blow, taking out Arjul (14) and Shivam Mishra (2) to leave them at 50-2.

Shohidul then took out Rohan for 37 to reel them to tricky 59-3.

Abhinav Monohar and Naga Bharath ended the day then unscathed, remaining not out on 37 and 3 runs respectively.