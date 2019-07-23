BB fixes e-wallet transaction ceiling

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed the

ceiling of e-wallet transactions under payment service provider except

Mobile Financial Service (MFS).

For personal e-wallet account, the maximum deposited money will be

Taka 4,00,000, according to a BB circular issued here today.

In the account, the person can deposit maximum Taka 1,00,000 daily and

maximum Taka 4,00,000 monthly.

E-wallet account holder can transfer Taka 1,00,000 daily and Taka

4,00,000 monthly to bank account or person to person account.

But, the maximum transaction ceiling will not be applicable for the other

transactions — person to business, business to person or business to

business — under personal account and non-personal account.