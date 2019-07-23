Navy chief calls on Turkish counterpart

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on Chief of Staff of Turkish Naval Forces Command Admiral Adnan Ozbal.

He also met Chief of Staff of Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler on Monday, said an ISPR press release here today.

He also visited the President of Defence Industries, Ismail Demir, and had discussions with the Representatives of the Navy Chief Defence Industries institutes.

Earlier, Aurangzeb paid homage to Kemal Ataturk, the first President of Turkey who is also known as “Father of the Turks”.

From Turkey, Aurangzeb will leave for Russia where he will participate naval parade to be held on July 23 on the occasion of Russian Navy Day.

He is expected to return home on July 31, 2019.