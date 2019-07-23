BGMEA, BKMEA get Tk 9.14cr of labourer insurance

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) today received Taka 9.14 crore as insurance claim for labourers’ death and emergency assistance.

Labour and Employment Secretary (In-Charge) K M Ali Azam handed over the cheques of central fund to the representatives of BGMEA and BKMEA at the ministry conference room, said a press release.

The central fund (CF) has been formed for the welfare of cent percent export-oriented industries.

BGMEA Director Nazrul Islam received cheque of Taka 6.10 crore while cheque of Taka 3.04 crore by BKMEA Vice President Fazle Shameem Ehsan.

Of the total amount, Taka 8.88 crore was given as the insurance claim for the death of labourers of BGMEA and BKMEA member factories while Taka 26 lakh provided as emergency assistance for the outstanding salaries of recently closed Star Garments.

The labour and employment secretary sought cooperation from BGMEA and BKMEA so that there would arise no problem ahead of eid for salary and bonus.