Suspended ACC director Basir sent to jail

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent suspended director

of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Khandaker Enamul Basir to jail in a graft

case, scraping a bail plea of the accused.

Police today produced Basir to court and investigation officer (IO) and

ACC director Sheikh Md Fanafilla pleaded to keep him behind bars for the sake

of proper investigation. Basir’s lawyer, however, pleaded to release his

client on bail.

The IO in his plea said Basir has been trying to flee the country and

attempting to destroy the evidences and influence the witnesses.

“If he gets bail, he may destroy evidences and hamper the

investigation,” the IO in his plea said.

After hearing both the sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul

Qayes sent Basir to jail.

Basir was arrested on July 22 from Darus Salam area in the capital.

Earlier on July 21, the same court shown suspended Deputy Inspector

General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman arrested in the case filed over giving

Taka 40 lakh as bribe to Basir.

Basir and Mizanur both were suspended from their concerned agencies

after the allegations of offering and taking bribe against them were found.

Mizanur leaked a couple of audio clips, saying he has given Taka forty

lakh as bribe to ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to suppress the graft

allegations brought against him. Basir however, dismissed the allegations,

saying Mizanur made those audio clips through the help of technology and

supplied those to a TV channel.

ACC director Sheikh Md Fanafilla filed the case against Mizanur and

Basir on July 16.