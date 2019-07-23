KU admission test begins Nov 2

KHULNA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test for the first year honors courses in Khulna University (KU) under 2019-20 academic years will begin on November 2.

The decision was taken yesterday (Monday) in a meeting of KU central admission committee with Vice-Chancellor professor Dr Md Fayekuzzaman in the chair.

Candidates have been asked to submit application form through online on September 1 to 30, said Atiar Rahman, acting director of Media and Publication of KU.

The admission seekers are asked to visit (www.ku.ac.bd) and

(kuadmission.online) for detailed information.