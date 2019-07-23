20.14 lakh tonnes aman rice production expected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers are passing their busiest times in
aman paddy transplantation everywhere in the region including its vast Barind
tract at present, expecting 20.14 lakh tonnes aman rice production.
Suitable climate condition coupled with frequent rainfall helps farmers
transplant aman paddy easily.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has set a target of producing
more than 20.14 lakh metric tons of transplanted aman rice from 7.24 lakh
hectares of land in all eight districts under Rajshahi division this season.
The enthusiastic farmers are now very busy in transplanting T-Aman
seedlings amid suitable climate condition with frequent rainfall.
Deb Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of DAE, said congenial weather is
helping the farmers’ transplant Aman seedlings this season and the fixed
target is expected to be achieved.
“I have taken preparation of bringing six bighas of land under aman paddy
farming. Existing rainfall has become helpful for the farming,” said Tariqul
Islam, a farmer of Gollapara village under Tanore Upazila in Rajshahi
district.
Zaidur Rahman, another farmer of Karnahar village under Paba Upazila, said
the farmers hope better yield of Aman paddy as the cultivation of Aman paddy
requires less cost compared to other crops. He added that they are not facing
any problem in plantation of T-Aman seedlings as they experience sufficient
seasonal rainfall.
Dr Aminul Islam, Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Rice Research
Institute (BRRI), said BRRI has developed seven modern paddy varieties for
Aman season for welfare of the common farmers in the region particularly in
its vast Barind tract.
The varieties like Brridhan71, Brridhan75, Brridhan80, Brridhan87 and
Brridhan90 are comparatively high yielding, drought tolerant and short
duration than local variety ‘Swarna’ which is prone to various diseases and
insects always affect paddy.
Dr Islam also mentioned that Parija and Swarna varieties are being replaced
by some of the developed varieties, boosting aman output.