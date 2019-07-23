20.14 lakh tonnes aman rice production expected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers are passing their busiest times in

aman paddy transplantation everywhere in the region including its vast Barind

tract at present, expecting 20.14 lakh tonnes aman rice production.

Suitable climate condition coupled with frequent rainfall helps farmers

transplant aman paddy easily.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has set a target of producing

more than 20.14 lakh metric tons of transplanted aman rice from 7.24 lakh

hectares of land in all eight districts under Rajshahi division this season.

The enthusiastic farmers are now very busy in transplanting T-Aman

seedlings amid suitable climate condition with frequent rainfall.

Deb Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of DAE, said congenial weather is

helping the farmers’ transplant Aman seedlings this season and the fixed

target is expected to be achieved.

“I have taken preparation of bringing six bighas of land under aman paddy

farming. Existing rainfall has become helpful for the farming,” said Tariqul

Islam, a farmer of Gollapara village under Tanore Upazila in Rajshahi

district.

Zaidur Rahman, another farmer of Karnahar village under Paba Upazila, said

the farmers hope better yield of Aman paddy as the cultivation of Aman paddy

requires less cost compared to other crops. He added that they are not facing

any problem in plantation of T-Aman seedlings as they experience sufficient

seasonal rainfall.

Dr Aminul Islam, Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Rice Research

Institute (BRRI), said BRRI has developed seven modern paddy varieties for

Aman season for welfare of the common farmers in the region particularly in

its vast Barind tract.

The varieties like Brridhan71, Brridhan75, Brridhan80, Brridhan87 and

Brridhan90 are comparatively high yielding, drought tolerant and short

duration than local variety ‘Swarna’ which is prone to various diseases and

insects always affect paddy.

Dr Islam also mentioned that Parija and Swarna varieties are being replaced

by some of the developed varieties, boosting aman output.