RpMP Commissioner for building more peaceful society

RANGPUR, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP)

Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud has stressed on building a more peaceful

society by preventing repression on women and children, drug abuse,

terrorism, militancy and corruption.

He said this at an awareness raising rally organised by Mahiganj Thana of

RpMP at Mahiganj Girls School and College auditorium in the city on Monday

afternoon as chief guest.

The event was arranged for creating awareness against social curses among

members of school managing committee, female students, teachers, guardians,

public representatives, community leaders, social workers and elite to build

a peaceful society.

With Principal of the institution Jahanara Begum in the chair, Deputy

Police Commissioner (Crime) of RpMP Kazi Muttaki Ibnu Minan, its Assistant

Police Commissioner (Mahiganj Zone) Faruk Ahmed and freedom fighter Ram

Krishna Somani, addressed the event as special guests.

The speakers discussed negative consequences of repression and violence

against women and children, sexual harassment, drug abuse, terrorism,

militancy and corruption on family, society and the nation as a whole.

They put emphasis on showing due respect to children, adolescents, young

girls and women for ensuring their safety and appropriate rights in family,

society, educational institutions and workplaces.

The chief guest urged everyone for contributing to creating congenial

atmosphere for children and women in the society for their normal growth,

safe movement, smooth education and participation in economic activities.

“We have to work unitedly for a peaceful society free from social curses

to build a middle income nation by 2021 and attain SDGs by 2030 and build a

developed Bangladesh by 2041,” he added.