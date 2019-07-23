Trump says getting ‘harder’ to want to deal with Iran

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump said Monday it was becoming more difficult for him to think about negotiating with Iran, following a series of incidents that have sent tensions with the Islamic republic soaring.

“It’s getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran,” Trump told reporters at the White House, hours after Tehran announced it arrested 17 people it said were part of a CIA spy ring.

Trump dismissed that claim as “totally false,” and said late last week that a US Navy ship had destroyed an Iranian drone, an assertion rejected by Iran.