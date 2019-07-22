Legal action if Aedes larvae found at under-construction buildings: Khokon

DHAKA, July 22, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon today warned that if larvae of Aedes mosquito are found at under-construction buildings, legal action will be taken against concerned building owner.

“The presence of breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito at under-construction buildings is higher than other places. Mobile court will be conducted to take actions if larvae of Aedes mosquito are found at any under-construction buildings,” he told journalists while visiting Dengue patients at Dhaka Shishu Hospital here.

The mayor said workers of health department and cleaners of DSCC every day go to door to door in 57 wards under the city corporation to destroy the larvae and breeding grounds of aedes mosquito.

“We have a target to free 25,000 houses from aedes larvae within 15 days. Some 68 medical teams of DSCC are working in different localities,” he added.

The mayor said under the arrangement of DSCC, over 25,000 dengue patients have been given first aid so far and those who have sever syndrome of Dengue are admitted to hospitals to provide treatment free of cost.

During the visit, director of Shishu Hospital and chief health officer of DSCC were present on the occasion.