End gender violence including acid attacks: Speakers

DHAKA, July 22, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a programme urged concerned

authorities to stop gender based violence including acid attacks.

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) organised the programme titled “Experience

Sharing Symposium” at CIRDAP auditorium today.

Under the project of “Instant response and support to combat violence

against women and girls by using information and communication technology”

Acid Survivors Foundation arranged the symposium.

Addressing the programmme, Acid Survivors Foundation’ Executive Director

Selina Ahmed said, “Though acid violence is seemingly reducing in recent

years but another crime such as rape, and other violace have cropped up.

Initiative must be taken immediately to prevent such crimes. ”

“Acid violence is the most heinous gender violence. Revenge and retaliation

work as the key factor in acid throwing violence. Through various social

movement in national and international levels, all kind of gender based

violence including acid attacks must be stopped. ”

Member of parliament Aroma Dutta was the chief guest at the symposium,

while Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Women’s and Children Affairs

MD. Aynul Kabir along with chief technical advisor of UNDP Human Rights

Programme , Sarmiola Rasul were special guests.

As it has already become possible to reduce violence against children and

women, so it would be possible to reduce acid attacks against women, the

speakers said.

A study on ‘Good Practices and Possible Mechanism to Address Gender-Based

Violence’, conducted from October 2018 to July 2019 with the assistance of

Human Rights Programme, UNDP, was presented by Ms. Fazila Banu, Chief

Researcher and Selina Ahmed, jointly.

Aroma Dutta said, “The occurrence of acid violence should be reduced to

zero and we should work more with the victims. We should also extend all kind

of help to formation of a platform with them. ”

In the speech of special guest Md. Aynul Kabir said, “Around seven

thousand clubs were now working for teenagers, through these platforms we

have to work to prevent such crimes.

Acid Survivors Foundation was formed on 12 May 1999 to eradicate acid

violence. It has been giving legal help, providing rehabilitation services

and other forms of aid to the victims over the years.