Priya Saha has scope of self-defence: Quader

DHAKA, July 22, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said there is a scope for Priya Biswas Saha to defend her statement given to US President Donald Trump in Washington DC recently.

The minister made the remark when US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl R. Miller met him at his Secretariat office yesterday, a handout said.

Quader said once Priya Saha returns home, she will make clear to the countrymen in which perspectives she had made the statement.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed not to take any legal step against Priya Saha until she makes her position clear over the statement.

Ambassador Miller expressed positive attitude over the Bangladesh government’s stance over the comments of Priya Saha.

He stressed the need for strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the USA and Bangladesh.

Priya Saha, one of the organising secretaries of Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, told the US president that 37 million people of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian minorities have disappeared from Bangladesh.

She was attending a programme at the White House on Thursday. She also participated in the Second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom held at the US Department of State in Washington DC on July 16-18.