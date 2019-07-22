BPL resumes tomorrow

DHAKA, July 22, 2019 (BSS) – After a two-day recess, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football resumes tomorrow (Tuesday) with two matches billed for the day at two separate venues across the country.

On the day, Saif Sporting Club will take on NoFeL Sporting Club at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Noakhali at 4 pm while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society meet Brothers Union Club in the day’s second match of the 24th round fixture at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 7 pm.

Saif Sporting Club are currently placed at ninth position with 41 points from 21 matches while NoFeL Sporting Club, now in danger zone, stand at 12th position with 16 points from the same number of outings.

On the other hand, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society are placed at 10th position with 19 points from 21 matches while all orange Gopibag outfit Brothers Union stand at 11th position with 17 points from the same number of matches.