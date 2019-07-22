Three placed on 4-day remand over Badda lynching

DHAKA, July 22, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed three accused arrested in the case lodged over lynching of an innocent woman in capital’s North Badda area on July 20.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondol passed the order as police produced Bachchu Miah, Shahin and Bappi before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand each for the sake of proper interrogation.

Police arrested the trio last night, scrutinizing the mobile video clips of that brutal incident that went viral quickly, Badda Police Station inspector (investigation) Abdur Razzak told BSS.

Meanwhile, another accused arrested in the same case has given confessional statement today and was sent to jail after that.

Police produced Zafar before court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain and pleaded to record his statement. Allowing police’s plea, the court recorded his statement under section 164 and sent him to jail.

Taslima Begum Renu, 40, a single-mother of two, was brutally beaten to death by a mob in suspicion of being a child lifter, in front of North Badda Government Primary School on the morning of July 20. It was later learned that Renu went there to take information regarding admission of her daughter Tahsin Tuba, 4, at that school.

Nasir Uddin, nephew of Renu, filed the case with Badda Police Station against 400-500 unidentified people.