Train communication on Jamalpur-Dewanganj restored

JAMALPUR, July 22, 2019 (BSS)- Train communication on Jamalpur- Dewanganj

route up to Islampur railway station resumed after seven days this morning.

Jamalpur Railway Station Master, Md. Shahabuddin said, the train service

on the route came to a halt on July 15 as the track went under flood water in

the areas, damaging nearly one kilometer of the railway line.

On the other hand, the Railway sources said train communication on

Jamalpur-Bangabandhu East Station route has been suspended as flood water

submerged railway tracks since from July 18.