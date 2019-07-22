Train communication on Jamalpur-Dewanganj restored

JAMALPUR, July 22, 2019 (BSS)- Train communication on Jamalpur- Dewanganj
route up to Islampur railway station resumed after seven days this morning.
Jamalpur Railway Station Master, Md. Shahabuddin said, the train service
on the route came to a halt on July 15 as the track went under flood water in
the areas, damaging nearly one kilometer of the railway line.
On the other hand, the Railway sources said train communication on
Jamalpur-Bangabandhu East Station route has been suspended as flood water
submerged railway tracks since from July 18.