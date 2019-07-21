Workshop on English speaking held at DU

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – A workshop on “Mastering English Speaking and Presentation Skills and Tech Talk for Career Advancement” was held at Shirajul Islam Lecturer Hall of Dhaka University on Saturday.

Lodestar Institute, Dhaka arranged the workshop in association with Creative IT Institute, Journal of ELT and Education and Hello-Teen Society.

The speakers called for acquiring communication skills as well as proficiency in English speaking and presentation skills and IT by adopting latest methodology and technology and to grab the job opportunities world-wide in this open market economy by being communicatively competent, presentable having in-depth knowledge in IT.

Over 200 participants from DU, JU and several private universities took part in it.

Md Ariful Islam, Assistant Professor, Department of MIS, DU, Md Monir Hosen, CEO of Creative IT Institute, Asad Khan, President of Hello Teen Society, Ali Ahsan Zunaed, Advisor, Lodestar Institute, Masud Alam, Deputy Director, RPATC, Dhaka spoke on the occasion as the guests of honour.

Founder of Lodestar Institute Md Abu Yousuf chaired the workshop.