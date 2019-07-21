Nanak urges AL Leaders to remain united for victory in Rangpur by-poll

RANGPUR, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Jahangir Kabir Nanak today urged the Awami League (AL) leaders to remain united for the victory of ‘Boat’ in by-election of Rangpur-3 parliamentary constituency.

“The leaders of AL and its associate bodies should nominate a single candidate for the symbol ‘Boat’ and work shoulder-to-shoulder to make the AL candidate winner in the upcoming by-election,” Nanak said.

He stated this while addressing an extended meeting of Rangpur city unit of AL held at its office in the city.

Nanak called upon the leaders of city AL and its associate bodies to further make the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stronger to accelerate the pace of national development.

He also called upon them to work for realising the dream of building a developed and prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Presided over by President of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi, former Minister Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, and Organising Secretary of AL’s central committee BM Mozammel Haque addressed the meeting as special guests.

Moderated by General Secretary of Rangpur city AL Tushar Kanti Mandal, presidents and general secretaries of all 33 wards of Rangpur city and local leaders of AL and its associate bodies attended the meeting.