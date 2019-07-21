Taijul eying to fill the void of Shakib

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam

insisted that he can’t never be a replacement of Shakib Al Hasan but he

leaves no stone unturned to fill the void, created by the absence of the ace

all-rounder in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Taijul joined Bangladesh team in Sri Lanka straight from Bangalore where

he playing Dr (capt.)K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament for BCB XI. He bowled

brilliantly in two four-dayer match to claim 14 wickets.

Bangladesh opted to pick him after ace all-rounder Shakib al Hasan was

granted leave by BCB on personal reasons as they were looking for a left-arm

spinner to come in their bowling attack in place of one of the leading

spinners of the world–Shakib.

”I don’t agree with the phrase as a replacement of Shakib Al Hassan,”

Taijul told reporters during their opening day training session at the

Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

”I cannot replace Shakib as he holds the number one position as an all-

rounder in world ranking. I will try my best if I play in place of him and

bring good results,” he said.

Bangladesh reached Sri Lanka on Saturday eying to erase the World Cup

disappointment, by winning the thee-match ODI series. The first match of the

series will be held on July 26, while the rest of the two ODIs are scheduled

on July 28 and 31. All of the matches will be taken place in Colombo.

Tamim Iqbal leads the side after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was ruled out due

to fresh hamstring injury.

Alongside him all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was also sidelined

following a lower back pain Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Farhad

Reza replaced Mashrafe and Saifuddin in the team at the last moment.

Selectors earlier called up Taijul Islam and Anamul Haque Bijoy in the

place of Shakib and Liton.

The series was thrown into doubt following the April 21 Easter Sunday

attacks in Sri Lanka churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.

Due to promises of providing highest level of security to Tigers by Sri

Lanka, the series has found steam and finally is rolled out and it seemed SLC

is determined to keep their words by providing highest level of security.

Despite all the injury concern Taijul believes they can give the host a

run for their money.

”Currently our team is in a good position. It cannot be said that we

are behind of Sri Lanka. The team who will play better in the tournament they

will get the good results. So we will all try our best to play good

cricket,” said Taijul

”When talking about the environment surrounding the team, we always try

to help each other and still it remains like before. So I expect that

something good will happen and everyone shares that felling,” he said.

While the first crop of cricketers led by skipper Tamim Iqbal reached

Colombo on Saturday the other crop of cricketers will reach Sri Lanka

tomorrow, who are preparing the series by taking part in the opening two

games against Afghanistan A in the five-match series.