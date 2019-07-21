Taijul eying to fill the void of Shakib

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam
insisted that he can’t never be a replacement of Shakib Al Hasan but he
leaves no stone unturned to fill the void, created by the absence of the ace
all-rounder in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Taijul joined Bangladesh team in Sri Lanka straight from Bangalore where
he playing Dr (capt.)K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament for BCB XI. He bowled
brilliantly in two four-dayer match to claim 14 wickets.
Bangladesh opted to pick him after ace all-rounder Shakib al Hasan was
granted leave by BCB on personal reasons as they were looking for a left-arm
spinner to come in their bowling attack in place of one of the leading
spinners of the world–Shakib.
”I don’t agree with the phrase as a replacement of Shakib Al Hassan,”
Taijul told reporters during their opening day training session at the
Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
”I cannot replace Shakib as he holds the number one position as an all-
rounder in world ranking. I will try my best if I play in place of him and
bring good results,” he said.
Bangladesh reached Sri Lanka on Saturday eying to erase the World Cup
disappointment, by winning the thee-match ODI series. The first match of the
series will be held on July 26, while the rest of the two ODIs are scheduled
on July 28 and 31. All of the matches will be taken place in Colombo.
Tamim Iqbal leads the side after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was ruled out due
to fresh hamstring injury.
Alongside him all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was also sidelined
following a lower back pain Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Farhad
Reza replaced Mashrafe and Saifuddin in the team at the last moment.
Selectors earlier called up Taijul Islam and Anamul Haque Bijoy in the
place of Shakib and Liton.
The series was thrown into doubt following the April 21 Easter Sunday
attacks in Sri Lanka churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.
Due to promises of providing highest level of security to Tigers by Sri
Lanka, the series has found steam and finally is rolled out and it seemed SLC
is determined to keep their words by providing highest level of security.
Despite all the injury concern Taijul believes they can give the host a
run for their money.
”Currently our team is in a good position. It cannot be said that we
are behind of Sri Lanka. The team who will play better in the tournament they
will get the good results. So we will all try our best to play good
cricket,” said Taijul
”When talking about the environment surrounding the team, we always try
to help each other and still it remains like before. So I expect that
something good will happen and everyone shares that felling,” he said.
While the first crop of cricketers led by skipper Tamim Iqbal reached
Colombo on Saturday the other crop of cricketers will reach Sri Lanka
tomorrow, who are preparing the series by taking part in the opening two
games against Afghanistan A in the five-match series.