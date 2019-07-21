AL distributes food among Gaibandha flood victims

GAIBANDHA, JULY 21, 2019 (BSS) – Gaibandha Pourasabha unit of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has distributed bread, molasses and pulse to flood victims to mitigate their sufferings.

District administration sources said a decision was taken in a meeting of district disaster management committee held at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) to distribute prepared ruti to the flood affected people.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini took the initiative cordially and at last, she implemented the activity through involving the Gaibandha Poura Awami League.

Ruti was prepared inside and outside of Gaibandha Public Library and Club of the town from Saturday.

The employees of National Service Programme in Sadar upazila have also been engaged in bread making activity, said Nazmul Haque Green, Sadar upazila youth development officer.

As part of the food distribution process, on Saturday over 2500 pieces of breads were prepared and at least 7000 pieces of bread were made today.

Earlier, whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the activity at the library on Saturday morning as the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner M. Abdul Matin, general secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, acting deputy director of department of youth development Tofael Ahmed were present on the occasion.