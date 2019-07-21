CPTU making citizen portal on public procurement

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) is developing a citizen portal to give information on public procurement to citizens in Bangla in an organized way.

A workshop was held today at the LGED auditorium for taking views and recommendations on the name of the portal and its domain, layout and contents, said a press release.

Dnet, a social development and IT firm, has been engaged as the consultant of CPTU in developing the citizen portal. It managed and facilitated the workshop on behalf of the CPTU.

Director General (Additional Secretary) of CPTU Md Ali Noor chaired the workshop while Chief Engineer of LGED Md Khalilur Rahman and Lead Procurement Specialist of the World Bank Dr Zafrul Islam were present as special guests.

Director of CPTU Shish Haider Chowdhury and Chief Executive Officer of Dnet Sirajul Hossain were also present in the workshop. Senior Communications Consultant of CPTU Md Shafiul Alam moderated the workshop.

Officers of various government procuring agencies, tenderers, media and civil society members were present as participants of the workshop.

In his speech, Ali Noor said, “We have advanced a lot in the digitization of public procurement. The development of this portal as a digital platform will be a milestone achievement in disseminating procurement information to citizens.”

Appreciating the idea of developing a citizen portal on public procurement, Khalilur Rahman expressed the hope that the CPTU initiative would be a success.

The CPTU is developing the citizen portal under DIMAPP Project supported by the World Bank.