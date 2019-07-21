Morgan, Duminy to play BPL for first time

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS)-Just after leading England to their maiden World Cup title, Eoin Morgan is all set for his first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) stint as he was signed up by Dhaka Dynamites for the upcoming season.

The BPL got another star in JP Duminy, who signed up for Rajshahi Kings and will also play BPL for the first time.

Morgan’s case is particularly interesting given the fact that he had expressed his concerns about going to Bangladesh following a terrorist attack in Dhaka in July 2016. He and Alex Hales eventually withdrew from England’s squad due to security reasons.

Morgan has played 268 T20s, scoring 5652 runs at a strike-rate of 128.25. Morgan’s next assignment after the World Cup is the Euro T20 Slam, where he will represent the Dublin franchise. Morgan will then join another World Cup star Shakib Al Hasan at Dhaka later this year.

Duminy, the South Africa batsman had recently retired from international cricket and was signed up by Rajshahi Kings as one of their two out-of-draft signings. They haven’t announced their other signing yet.

Duminuy however was a regular feature in IPL but didn’t play the league in 2019 having endured an ordinary 2018 season with Mumbai Indians, scoring just 36 runs in six matches at the strike rate of 90.00. He had a better time at the PSL last year, scoring 251 runs at an average of 35.85, with two fifties.

“Rajshahi Kings are proud to announce that South African allrounder @jpduminy21 is a King now.

Duminy; an elegant left handed batsman, a useful spinner and a sharp fielder, has served South Africa for more than 14 years.#OwnTheCrown,” Rajshahi Kings tweeted.

Earlier, Khulna Titans have roped in Australian allrounder Shane Watson for the upcoming BPL season as one of the first of the two direct signings.

Watson, who had missed the 2017 BPL due to injury, after signing up with Dhaka Dynamites that year, said that his primary goal would be to win a maiden title for Khulna.

The seventh edition of BPL is scheduled to start in first week of December later this year.