Govt finalizes 2 master plans to save rivers: Tazul

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam today said the government has finalized two master plans to prevent encroachment and pollution of the rivers surrounding Dhaka and the Karnaphuli in Chattogram.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the two master plans and gave directives to take steps for implementation without making any delay,” he told a press conference at the Local Government Division (LGD) conference room at the secretariat here.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, LGD Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar were present on the occasion, among others.

Tazul said the concerned ministries, directorates, offices and agencies have started their respective works in accordance with the master plans.

He said 24 main programmes and 180 associate programmes have been identified under the master plans to prevent pollution and encroachment of rivers and enhance navigability of those surrounding Dhaka.

In the 2nd master plan, 45 main programmes for Karnaphuli and Halda rivers and 167 associate programmes have been indentified under the main programmes.

Asked about the dengue outbreak in recent times, the minister said the government institutions have made all-out efforts to prevent spread of dengue.

He underscored the need for raising awareness among the people to prevent Dengue.