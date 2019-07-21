No regular trucks, vans to be ferried during Eid

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – The government has decided to stop ferrying trucks and covered vans except those carrying sacrificial animals and essential goods across the rivers three days before and three days after the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Plying of all goods laden ships and sand-laden bulkheads will also remain suspended at night during the period while the movement of all kinds of sand-laden bulkheads will remain suspended in the daytime from five days before the Eid to five days after the festival.

The decisions were taken today at a meeting on ensuring security of the passengers and proper movement of launches and other vessels on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha at the Bidyut Bhaban here, said a press release.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

The state minister said the shipping ministry has done a good job through teamwork to ensure safe journey for the holidaymakers during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We want to keep the upcoming Eid journey safer through collective efforts. We have to work with more responsibilities even if the ferry movement is interrupted due to heavy rain or floods,” he said.

Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Chairman Pranay Kanti Biswas, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore M Mahbub-ul Islam, Shipping Department Director General Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, Deputy Inspector General of Naval Police Md Atiqul Islam and Commander of Dhaka Zone Coast Guard Rejaul Hasan addressed the meeting, among others.