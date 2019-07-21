RAB member Sadeq placed on 7-day remand

HOBIGONJ, July 21, 2019 (BSS)- Senior Judicial Magistrate here today granted seven-day remand of RAB member Sadeq in the sensational Dula Mia murder case.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case prayed for 10-day remand of Sadeq. But, the court granted seven day remand.

According to the first information report, Sadeq, a BGB member, now deputed in the Rapid Action Battalion, had a dispute over land property with his relative Dula Mia.

After a defeat in a civil lawsuit over the dispute, Sadeq hired a group of criminals and kidnapped Dula Mia from his Chunarughat house on June 17 last.

Body of Dula Mia was found in the Buriganga River in Dhaka after two days.

According to the statement of seven other accused of the murder case police arrested Sadeq and placed him to the court with the prayer for remand.