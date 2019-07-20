Flood situation in Manikganj deteriorates

MANIKGANJ, July 20, 2019 (BSS) – The flood situation in three upazilas of the district–Daulatpur, Shibalaya and Harirampur– has deteriorated as the water level of the Jamuna and Padma rivers are rising ominously.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said low-lying areas of the char regions of Daulatpur, Shibalaya and Harirampur upazilas of the district have already been inundated.

River erosion of both the rivers is also increasing. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) sources said ferry movement between Paturia and Daulatdia ghats had been stopped due to strong current in the river.

Meanwhile, Manikganj district administration distributed relief among 400 flood affected families of the char areas of Shibalaya upazila.