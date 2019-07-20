Priya’s remark will provoke communal forces: Quader

DHAKA, July 20, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today rejected the complaints made by NGO worker Priya Saha to US President Donald Trump, saying it will provoke the communal forces hidden inside the country.

“Her (Priya) remarks are blatant lies, fabricated and imaginary and ill-motivated. We strongly condemn and protest the remarks,” he told a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

The press conference was arranged following a joint metering of the party secretariat with its associate bodies and presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka City north and south units to fix the programme of the mournful month of August.

Quader also said a question also arises how the video-clips of Priya’s remarks to the US President went viral on social media.

Asked whether steps will be taken against Priya, Quader said process is underway to take actions against such “sedition” remarks.

AL Joint General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Forests and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Dhaka City South AL President Abul Hasnat and Dhaka City North AL General Secretary Sadek Khan were present in the press conference.

NGO worker Priya Saha made a complaint to Trump that 37 million members of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities have been disappeared in Bangladesh. The video clips of the remarks went viral on social media.

“Any patriot will not agree with the remarks. I discussed the issue with top leaders of Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad. They also strongly condemned and protested the remarks,” Quader said.

The minister said he also talked to the US ambassador in Dhaka and he (ambassador) said communal harmony is prevailing in the country.

Asked what steps will be taken against those who violated party command in upazila parishad election, Quader said show-cause notices will be served on the violators of party command from July 28.

Quader said around 200 complains have been submitted so far. Party’s joint general secretaries and organizing secretaries will scrutinize those and submit reports by July 27 and then steps will be taken, he added.

About the relief works in flood affected areas, the AL general secretary said six teams have been formed to do the task.

He said AL Joint General Secretary Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak will lead a team to carry out relief works in Kurigram and Gaibandha while Presidium member Mohammed Nasim in Sirajganj, Bagura, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Habiganj, Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain in Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari, Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni in Munshiganj and Chandpur, Presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque in Manikganj, Tangail and Jamalpur.

Quader said three delegations of AL distributed relief goods among flood victims today.