Every flood-affected person to get government relief: Tipu

RANGPUR, July 20, 2019 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, has said
the present government will provide every flood-hit person with relief goods
and life-saving medicines in affected areas across the country.
“The government has allocated adequate relief materials and its
distribution is continuing in full swing among flood-affected people so that
none starved during the current deluge,” Tipu said.
The Minister said this at two separate functions arranged at Chhawla and
Tambulpur union parishad premises in Pirgachha upazila here to distribute
relief goods and life saving medicines among 1,200 flood-hit people on Friday
afternoon as chief guest.
Tipu Munshi also distributed seedling of Transplanted Aman rice among
flood-affected farmers and tree saplings among students of different
educational institutions on the occasions.
The Minister said the present government would take necessary steps to
stand beside flood-hit people for their rehabilitation and assist affected
framers to recoup crop losses they incurred during the current floods.
Chairman of Pirgachha upazila parishad Shah Md. Mahbubar Rahman, its Vice-
chairman Ariful Haque Liton, Chhawla union Chairman Md. Abdul hakim and
Tambulpur union Chairman Md. Rawshan Jamil Sarder attended the functions.