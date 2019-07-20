Every flood-affected person to get government relief: Tipu

RANGPUR, July 20, 2019 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, has said

the present government will provide every flood-hit person with relief goods

and life-saving medicines in affected areas across the country.

“The government has allocated adequate relief materials and its

distribution is continuing in full swing among flood-affected people so that

none starved during the current deluge,” Tipu said.

The Minister said this at two separate functions arranged at Chhawla and

Tambulpur union parishad premises in Pirgachha upazila here to distribute

relief goods and life saving medicines among 1,200 flood-hit people on Friday

afternoon as chief guest.

Tipu Munshi also distributed seedling of Transplanted Aman rice among

flood-affected farmers and tree saplings among students of different

educational institutions on the occasions.

The Minister said the present government would take necessary steps to

stand beside flood-hit people for their rehabilitation and assist affected

framers to recoup crop losses they incurred during the current floods.

Chairman of Pirgachha upazila parishad Shah Md. Mahbubar Rahman, its Vice-

chairman Ariful Haque Liton, Chhawla union Chairman Md. Abdul hakim and

Tambulpur union Chairman Md. Rawshan Jamil Sarder attended the functions.