Taskin, Farhad to replace injured Mashrafe, Saifuddin

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Farhad Reza as the replacement of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mohammad Saifuddin.

The decision was made hastily after those two players got injured in the last day of Bangladesh’s practice session on Friday for three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Mashrafe was ruled out for his hamstring injury with which he played through the whole World Cup. After Mashrafe fell to injury, Saifuddin also sustained a back injury, leaving the team management in an embarrassing situation just some hours before leaving the country.

Regarding Mortaza’s injury, BCB Senior Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said: “Mortaza injured his left hamstring during training today. He received immediate MSK ultrasound examination which has revealed a grade 1 injury. It is a recurrent injury that could take around three to four weeks to recover from. Therefore, he is ruled out from participation in sporting activity for a month.”

Saifuddin also needs two wickets to recover from the injury.

The team management however took little time to announce the replacement with Taskin Ahmed and Farhad Reza is in the line after performing well in their respective position.

Taskin who is with BCB XI to play the Dr. (capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, considered as Mini Ranji Trophy in Bengaluru, has been in great form.

Farhad Reza is with Bangladesh A, which is playing a five-match one-day series in Chittagong.