Tamim Iqbal leads Tigers in SL tour

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Tamim Iqbal as the captain for the Bangladesh’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was ruled out due to hamstring injury.

The team’s designated vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan was also absent in the tour, forcing BCB to choose a new captain.

Tamim has the experience of leading the national side only once when he was named the captain of the side during Bangladesh’s Test against New Zealand in 2017 in Christchurch. He got the captaincy after Mushfiqur Rahim was injured.

He however has no experience in leading the side in other formats even though he was the captain in different clubs in domestic league.

In BPL, he also leads some franchisees in the past but it will be the first time for him to lead the national side in ODI cricket.

Bangladesh will leave the country for Sri Lanka on Saturday. Their three ODIs are scheduled on July 26, 28 and 31. All the matches will be held in Colombo.