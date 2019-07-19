Mashrafe ruled out of Sri Lanka tour

DHAKA, July 19, 2109 (BSS) – Bangladesh got a huge blow just ahead of leaving the country for Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series as the captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was ruled out of the tour due to hamstring injury.

The captain played the whole World Cup through this injury after sustaining it during Bangladesh tri-nation series in Ireland.

He fared badly in the cricket’s biggest extravaganza having taken just one wicket in eight matches, sparking the debate whether he really fits in the team.

His performance also brought his retirement issue to the fore.

However he got fresh pain in the same injured place during Bangladesh’s practice session for the Sri Lanka series on Friday.

Mashrafe was seen removing his knee cap immediately after stopping when he was on his run-up and rushed to the dressing room.

“The extent of the injury is serious and he is ruled out,” said BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu.

“We’ll soon announce his replacement for the series.”

But it is not still announced who will lead the side in absence of Mashrafe since the vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan also opted out the tour due to perform Hajj.

This is the first time Mashrafe was ruled out of any tour since he was appointed as the captain.

“He has sustained severe injury and he is not in good shape,” said BCB chief physician Devashis Chowdhury confirming the news.

Bangladesh will leave the country on Saturday for Colombo. The three ODIs are scheduled to be held on July 26, 28 and 31. All the matches will be held in Colombo.