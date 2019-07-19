PM reaches London

LONDON, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here this afternoon on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Heathrow International Airport in London at 3:40 pm (local time).

Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem received the prime minister at the airport.

“During the visit, the prime minister will attend a Conference of Bangladesh Envoys (in Europe) in the British capital tomorrow,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

At the advice of Bangladeshi doctors, he said, the prime minister will also receive eye treatment in London.

The prime minister is expected to return home on August 5, the press secretary added.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for London at 9:35 am Bangladesh time.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, PM’s Adviser HT Imam, Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah were present at the airport to see the premier off.

Besides, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy, the acting chief of Bangladesh Air Force, the dean of the diplomatic corps, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh and high civil and military officials were present.