Two-day international sustainable development conference begins at RU

RAJSHAHI, July 19, 2019 (BSS)- A two-day international conference on ‘Prospects and Challenges of Sustainable Development in Developing Countries’ began at the Rajshahi University(RU) to discuss and devise ways and means on how to make all development programmes sustainable.

Hosted by the Social Science Faculty of the RU, the conference is being held at the Senate Building.

RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdus Sobhan addressed the opening session as chief guest while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and former Bangladesh Ambassador to USA Humayun Kabir spoke as special guests with Social Science Faculty Dean Prof Fakhrul Islam in the chair.

In his remarks, Prof Abdus Sobhan said the present government of Bangladesh has adopted diversified programmes to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030.

He urged all to supplement government effortsand to make the programme a total success.

In the technical session of the opening day, Dr KM Baharul Islam from India, Prof Kasemsarn Chotkanpanta from Thailand, Prof Zulkarnayen A Hata from Malaysia and Prof Rammchandra Dhakal from Nepal presented papers.

A total of 175 papers are scheduled to be presented in 34 technical sessions of the two day conference.

A large number of professional experts, researchers and students from both home and abroad including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan and United Development Programme (UNDP) are taking part in the conference.