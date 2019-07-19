80 navy members leave for Lebanon

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Some 80 members of Bangladesh Navy (BN) left here for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday to join the Peace Keeping Mission BANCON-10.

An ISPR release today said that an aircraft carrying the navy men left Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport for Lebanon. They will join the Navy’s warship `Bijoy’ in Lebanon.

Commander of BNS Isha Khan Commodore M Nizamul Haque saw off the naval members at the airport in presence of the senior officials of BNS Isha Khan.

On July 4 last, a team of 30 members of BN left for Lebanon.

BN war ships have been taking part in the Lebanon peace keeping mission since 2010 because of the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.