DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS)- Awami League will hold a joint meeting with its associate bodies’ presidents and general secretaries and presidents and general secretaries of AL city north and south units at 11am tomorrow.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will chair the meeting at AL president’s political office in city’s Dhanmondi here, a press release said

The Al general secretary urged the all concerned to attend the meeting in time.