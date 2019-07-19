Increasing fish output meeting nutrition of population: experts

RANGPUR, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Fisheries experts at a discussion have said

continuous increase in fish production in last ten years is cutting poverty

and meeting nutrition of people on way to achieve the sustainable development

goals (SDGs).

They made the observation at the post-rally discussion jointly arranged by

the district administration and Department of Fisheries at Town Hall

auditorium on Thursday afternoon to begin observance of the National

Fisheries Week-2019.

Acting Divisional Commissioner Md. Zakir Hossain attended the discussion

as the chief guest with Acting Deputy Commissioner Syed Farhad Hossain in the

chair.

Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Latifur Rahman,

Project Director of the ‘Fisheries Development Project for Rangpur Division’

Ataur Rahman Khan, Additional Police Super Maruf Elahi, Acting President of

district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed as special guests.

In his welcome speech, District Fisheries Officer Barun Chandra Biswas said

farmers produced 53,053 tonnes fish during the last 2018-2019 FY in the

district against annual demand of 63,095 tonnes.

“Fish production is increasing by 3,500 tonnes on an average annually in

the district that will achieve self-reliance in fish by next couple of

years,” Biswas said.

The fisheries experts said Bangladesh already achieved self-sufficiency in

fish during the last 2017-2018 FY producing 41.34-lakh tonnes against annual

demand of 40.05 lakh tonnes in the country.

During the just-ended 2018-2019 FY, the annual fish production stood at

42.79-lakh tonnes in the country where fish production continues increasing

by one lakh tonnes on an average annually in recent years.

The chief guest called for ensuring best utilisation of all water bodies

and transferring latest technologies to farmers to enhance fish production

for meeting nutrition of the population to build a healthier nation and

attain the SDGs.