Increasing fish output meeting nutrition of population: experts

RANGPUR, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Fisheries experts at a discussion have said
continuous increase in fish production in last ten years is cutting poverty
and meeting nutrition of people on way to achieve the sustainable development
goals (SDGs).
They made the observation at the post-rally discussion jointly arranged by
the district administration and Department of Fisheries at Town Hall
auditorium on Thursday afternoon to begin observance of the National
Fisheries Week-2019.
Acting Divisional Commissioner Md. Zakir Hossain attended the discussion
as the chief guest with Acting Deputy Commissioner Syed Farhad Hossain in the
chair.
Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Latifur Rahman,
Project Director of the ‘Fisheries Development Project for Rangpur Division’
Ataur Rahman Khan, Additional Police Super Maruf Elahi, Acting President of
district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed as special guests.
In his welcome speech, District Fisheries Officer Barun Chandra Biswas said
farmers produced 53,053 tonnes fish during the last 2018-2019 FY in the
district against annual demand of 63,095 tonnes.
“Fish production is increasing by 3,500 tonnes on an average annually in
the district that will achieve self-reliance in fish by next couple of
years,” Biswas said.
The fisheries experts said Bangladesh already achieved self-sufficiency in
fish during the last 2017-2018 FY producing 41.34-lakh tonnes against annual
demand of 40.05 lakh tonnes in the country.
During the just-ended 2018-2019 FY, the annual fish production stood at
42.79-lakh tonnes in the country where fish production continues increasing
by one lakh tonnes on an average annually in recent years.
The chief guest called for ensuring best utilisation of all water bodies
and transferring latest technologies to farmers to enhance fish production
for meeting nutrition of the population to build a healthier nation and
attain the SDGs.