National Fisheries Week being celebrated in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – National Fisheries Week-2019 is being

celebrated from July 17 in the district as elsewhere in the country with the

slogan ‘Machh Chashe Garbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh’.

Marking the week, district administration and department of fisheries

chalked out the elaborate programmes that would continue till July 23.

On Thursday morning, a post rally discussion meeting was held at the

conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here with additional deputy

commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini

addressed the meeting as the chief guest and additional police super Anwar

Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, Abu

Bakar Siddique were present as the special guests.

Earlier, district fisheries officer Abdud Dayan made a welcome speech in

the function mentioning overall scenario of the fisheries department of the

district.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini in her speeches stressed the need for enhancing

fish production in the open-water bodies of the country to meet the protein

deficiency and changing the socio-economic condition of the fish farmers side

by side with creating employment opportunities to the youths.

Fish production had already been increased to a great extent through the

best use of existing natural resources in the country during the tenure of

the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking pragmatic

initiatives, she added.

Developing the fisheries resources, which have immense potential, could

significantly strengthen the country’s economy and make the nation self-

reliant as well, she further added.

Later, whip Gini inaugurated the week in the district and formally

distributed crests to four men who played significant role in developing the

fisheries sector here as the chief guest.

Earlier, Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon released finger

lings of carp species fishes on the pond of Gaibandha Municipality in festive

mood in the morning marking the week.

A large number of people including district level officials, invited

guests, fish farmers, and fishermen, including journalists of print and

electronic media participated in the programmes.