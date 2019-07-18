National Fisheries Week being observed

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – The National Fisheries Week 2019 is being observed across the country aimed at creating awareness among mass people to produce more fish with proper use of water-bodies and protect indigenous species of fish from extinction.

The week began on Wednesday and it will end on July 23 (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the ‘National Fisheries Week-2019’ at Krishibid Institute of Bangladesh (KIB) here today.

The premier distributed the ‘National Fisheries Award- 2019’ among 17 institutions and individuals for their contributions to the fishery sector.

The prime minister, then, handed over eight gold medals and nine silver medals to 17 individuals and institutions, including M Chhalim Uddin, MP, and Bangladesh Navy.

On Wednesday, a colorful procession led by State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khosru was brought out from the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

Later, the state minister held a press conference marking the 27th National Fisheries Week at the DoF highlighting different achievements in the fisheries sector.

A weeklong fish fair is being held on the premises of Krishibid Institute of Bangladesh (KIB), Farmgate in the city.

Besides, the week is being observed across the country through releasing of fish fries in ponds, haors, canals and rivers across.

In Rajshahi, a colorful procession was brought out from the premises of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Central Park and Zoo and paraded the main thoroughfares before being ended at the meeting venue.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended the inaugural ceremony and discussion related to the National Fisheries Week-2019 organized by Department of Fisheries (DoF) and District Administration in Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city.

Similar programmes were also held in Khulna, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Narsingdi, Manikganj, Netrokona, Gopalganj, Thakurgaon and other districts.

Besides, three-day fisheries fairs are being held at district level. A five-day technology based fisheries fair is being held in Mymensingh.