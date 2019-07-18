BSMMU to conduct 5 more liver transplants in August

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) will carry out five more complex liver transplant surgeries free of cost in August following the first-ever June 24 sucessful operation.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua today came up with this announcement while discharging the two patients- 20-years old Siratul Islam Shuvo and his donor mother Rokshana Begum- who underwent the first-ever successful liver transplant surgery at BSMMU.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a message, congratulated the doctors and patients on the first successful liver transplant surgery.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who was also present on the occasion, termed the liver transplantation in Bangladesh a “milestone” in the country’s health sector.

Earlier, an Indian team led by liver transplant surgeon Dr P Balachandra Menon helped Bangladeshi doctors in the aforesaid 18-hour marathon surgery.

Both the patient and the donor have recovered well, said Prof Md Zulfiqur Rahman Khan, chairman of the Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Liver Transplantation Surgery. They will have to come for a follow-up, he said.

The BSMMU VC said they will make the liver transplant surgery sustanable at the university, adding: “We have trained doctors. We are making necessary funds.”