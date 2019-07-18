Drives against graft, terrorism will continue: PM

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her firm stance against corruption, terrorism, militancy and drug abuse, saying that the drives against these social menaces will have to continue to maintain peace and security in the country.

“We want to free the country from graft, terrorism and militancy and we want to ensure peace and security in the life of the people … we will adopt all work plans in this way,” she said.

The premier added: “So we’ll have to continue the drives against corruption, terrorism, militancy and drug abuse.”

The prime minister was addressing the Annual Conference of Bangladesh Administration Service Association (BASA) as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital this evening.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was present at the function as the special guest, while Cabinet Secretary Muhammad Shafiul Alam spoke.

BASA President Helaluddin Ahmed presided over the function and BASA Secretary General Sheikh Yusuf Harun delivered the welcome address.

A documentary on the activities of the association was screened at the function.

Ministers, PM’s advisers, parliament members, senior officials and BASA members were present at the function.

More—