Minni admits her involvement in Rifat murder: SP

BARGUNA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barguna Maruf Hossain today said Aysha Siddika Minni, wife of slain Rifat Sharif, admitted her involvement in her husband’s murder.

She confessed her involvement in the killing in a police interrogation, the SP told a press conference at his office.

Maruf said Minni took part in the planning of the murder and she maintained contacts with the killers.

Rifat’s wife did everything needed to execute the design of killing her husband, the SP said.

He said more than one accused in the murder case in their confessional statements admitted Minni’s involvement in the killing.

In the murder case, some 15 accused were arrested so far.

On July 2, the prime accused Nayon Bond was killed in a “gunfight” with police.

Ten accused gave confessional statements before the court so far.

On June 26, Rifat Sharif was hacked indiscriminately by assailants in broad daylight in front of Barguna Government College.

He was first taken to Sadar Hospital and then sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal where he succumbed to his injuries on that day.