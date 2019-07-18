BPL resumes tomorrow

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – After a two-day recess, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football resumes tomorrow (Friday) with two matches are billed for the day at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

In the day’s first fixture, Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will take on NoFeL Sporting Club at 4 pm while Brothers Union Club meet Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the day’s second match of the 23rd round fixture at 7 pm.

The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit currently placed at ninth position with 20 points from 20 matches while NoFeL Sporting Club stand at 11th position with 16 points from the same number of outings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra are placed at 8th position with 22 points from 20 matches while relegated all orange Gopibag outfit Brothers Union stand at 12th position with 16 points from the same number of outings.