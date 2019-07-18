BCB XI under pressure in Bengaluru

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – BCB XI was left in tricky situation after Dr DY Patil Cricket Association stretched their lead to 299 with two wickets at hands at the end of the third day of second four-day game of the Dr. (capt.)K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Begaluru on Thursday.

Before the bails were drawn for day three, the local side was on 274-8 in its second innings, leading BCB by 299, thanks to their 25-run lead in the first innings.

In reply of Patil’s 331, BCB XI was shot out for 306 in the first innings, adding just 45 runs to their overnight total of 261-5.

The rot began with the dismissal of Saif Hasan, who couldn’t add any runs to his overnight score of 27. Nurul Hasan, unbeaten on 62 on day two, added just 25 runs to be out on 87.

Nurul was the highest scorer of the side while openers Jahurul Islam Omee and Shadman Islam made identical 49 runs.

Mukesh Chowdhury claimed 3-65 while Sairaj Patil, Naushad Sheikh and Aquib qureshi grabbed two wickets apiece.

With a valuable 25 runs lead in the first innings, Patil Academy began confidently in the second innings too even though fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was at his best.

Taskin snapped up 4-69 to halt the march of Patil Academy. Naushad Shaikh however led the charge for Patil Academy with 108, hitting a dozen of boundaries.

At the end of the day, Iqbal Abdullah and Mukesh Chowdhury were batting on 42 and 4 runs respectively.