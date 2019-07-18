SA tour a platform for female cricketers: Anju Jain

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – Anju Jain, the head coach of Bangladesh Women’s Cricket ponders their upcoming South Africa tour as a nice platform to prepare them for the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh Women’s A Cricket Team is all set to tour to South Africa to play a bilateral series against their South African counterparts on July 19.

The tour comprises three-match ODI series and three Twenty20 matches, starting on July 23.

They will hold two practice sessions at the Groenkloof Oval in Pretoria on July 21 and 22 after arriving in South Africa.

The tour will begin with one-day match which will be played at Pretoria’s Groenkloof Oval on July 23.

The second and third matches of the one-day series will be played at the same venue on July 28 and 31 respectively.

The three-match T20 series is scheduled to be held on July 31, August 1 and 4 and all the matches will be taken place at the Mandela Oval, Hammanskraal.

”See, the most important thing is its good to have an emerging tour because that’s what we have been looking for to improve on the bench strength and a lot A series of women is coming up. There is Women Asia Cup also,” Jain told reporters ahead of the tour on Thursday.

”So, it’s a good opportunity for us to prepare our players for that. And look for some alternatives or two to improve on our bench strength. So, this tour is definitely going to help us a lot in that,” she said.

”There are four or five girls who are just previously toured just once and so they are respectively very new girls still. So, it’s a good opportunity for them as well,” she added.

For the tour, the Women’s team had a three-week long camp in Rajshahi which was fruitful, she said.

”We just had finished three weeks camp in Rajshahi. Players were observed when they were playing in the premier league. There is lot of talent available we have shortlisted few players out of 28 girls,” she said.

”We have worked with them in three weeks in Rajshahi which we finished and out of those we have selected those girls. These girls are very talented and very good. I hope they just start to come into form when they get into the side,” she added.

”It’s going to be a challenging tour but it’s good to have challenges. It’s going to be same for the girls. Because in the World Cup performance, we have seen in the last season, we have done reasonably well,” she remarked.

‘In this season, our main target is going to be to win more games now,” she concluded.