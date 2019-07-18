‘Texworld USA’ in New York from July 22

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – A three-day international apparel exhibition ‘Texworld USA’ will begin at New York in the USA on July 22.

“Like in the past, Bangladeshi business entities will take part in the tradeshow for promoting Bangladeshi products in the USA market,” Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Deputy Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain told BSS here.

Alongside the exhibition, ‘Apparel Sourcing USA’ and ‘Home Textiles Sourcing USA’ will also be held.

Messe Frankfurt, a large trade fair organiser, is organising the event. In the exhibition, manufacturers will exhibit textiles, trims, accessories, manufacturing and private label development services and finished apparel for industry buyers, designers and experts.

Six fabric, garments and home textile manufacturers from Bangladesh will take part in the tradeshow.

The business firms are Asha Textile, Hi Apparel, Mam Bangladesh, Reza Fashion Limited (Reza Group), Farseeing Knit Composite Limited, and Seacotex Fabrics Limited.