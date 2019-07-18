Play effective role in building service-oriented public administration, Farhad asks DCs

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain today urged Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to play an effective role in building service- and welfare-oriented public administration.

The state minister came up with call while addressing a session on the Public Administration Ministry of the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference at the Secretariat here.

“The country’s people depend on the offices of DCs and upazila nirbahi officers in getting different public services. People have trust in these offices and the DCs have to play more active role to make local administration public-oriented, ensuring service to the people,” he said.

Farhad asked the field level administrative officials to innovate new ways how local administration could be made public-oriented.

The election manifesto of the present Awami League government was to build a corruption-free country and that is why it has taken zero-tolerance policy to corruption aiming to fulfill its election pledge, he said.

The state minister said the government has also taken zero-tolerance policy to drugs, calling upon the DCs to play more active role in implementing the policy.

He stressed the need for arranging trainings for field level officers to make the administration more dynamic and public-oriented.

Noting that the government is committed to building a skilled, transparent and people-centred public administration to ensure services to all, Farhad put emphasis on the use of technology in public administration to make it transparent and accountable.

He also urged the DCs to be more active to accelerate the government’s development works aiming to continue the pace of the country’s overall development.

Chaired by Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, the session was addressed, among others, by Public Administration Secretary Faiz Ahmed.