Guterres puts highest efforts in resolving Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – The United Nations (UN) Secretary General

Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over Rohingya issue and said he

put his highest efforts in resolving the crisis.

The UN chief made the remark while Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK

Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with him at UN headquarters in New York

on Tuesday, according to a message received here today.

During the meeting, Momen sought strong support from the UN and the

international community for commencing safe repatriation of Myanmar nationals

from Bangladesh soon.

They discussed some particular issues regarding UN and international

community’s efforts in making a sustainable solution of the Rohingya crisis.

The UN chief expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and

Bangladesh people for providing humanitarian support to forcefully displaced

Rohingyas.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in

Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017

after a military crackdown by Myanmar, termed as “textbook example of ethnic

cleansing” by the UN.

Momen invited Guterres to attend the celebration programmes of 100th

birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence, to be held at the UN

headquarters by the Bangladesh Permanent Mission there.

The foreign minister also held a meeting with New York State Senator

Luis Sepulveda at Bangladesh permanent mission at the UN.

During the meeting, Luis expressed his keen interest to arrange a

Bangladesh visit for a delegation of US senators.

Momen welcomed the US senators to visit Bangladesh and sought their

support in creating more international pressure on Myanmar to resolve the

Rohingya crisis.

Later, the foreign minister attended a view exchange meeting with

officials of Bangladesh permanent mission in the UN and also joined different

programmes arranged by Bangladesh expatriate community in New York.