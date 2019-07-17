Customs Modernization Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 published

DHAKA, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today

published the Customs Modernization Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 which

highlights the information-based, result-oriented and time-bound development

plan of Bangladesh customs for the next four years.

In this regard, the NBR and Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund (BICF II),

implemented by IFC and funded by Department for International Development

(DFID), jointly organized a publication ceremony of the Customs Modernization

Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 at a city hotel today.

The publication outlines a comprehensive development plan for Bangladesh

Customs with time-bound, evidence-based and results-driven activities to be

implemented in the next four years.

Prime Minister’s Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman attended the

programme as the chief guest.

Presided over by NBR Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, NBR member

Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman (Customs: Audit, Modernization and

International Trade), Acting FBCCI President M Siddikur Rahman, senior

economist of the World Bank Dr M Masrur Reaz, Director General of Customs

Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Dr M Shahidul Islam and private

sector specialist of DFID Mashfique Ibne Akbar spoke, among others, on the

occasion.

PM’s Adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman said Customs Modernization Plan is in line

with the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, which aims at introducing online

trading facilities in order to reduce the cost of doing business and reduce

the number of steps in business procedures.

He said the tax and tariff structure should have to be rationale for trade

liberalization and simplification hoping that Bangladesh would move ahead

further in the ease of doing business index through implementing the

strategic plan.

NBR Chairman M Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said the Strategic Action Plan is

a comprehensive policy instrument, which encourages engagement of the

business community to ensure their understanding and alignment with modern

customs systems and procedures.

He said now a days’ modernization of customs is a well-discussed matter

across the globe for simplification of trade and in line with that the

government has been putting emphasis on modernization of customs for

simplification of trade.

Underscoring the need for acquiring knowledge on ICT by the junior

officials for modernization of customs, Mosharraf said the officials like the

Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should have to advance a lot

in terms of using ICT, he said those who would not adapt themselves with the

use of ICT and technology, would lag behind.

Acting President of FBCCI M Siddikur Rahman stressed the need for making

various services, provided by the customs, online-based for simplification of

trade through modernizing customs.

NBR member Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman said the NBR has come up with

the Customs Modernization Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 with detailed

outcome, activities, timeframe, milestones and performance indicator

measures.

Congratulating NBR for such holistic reform plan for Customs Modernization

Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Senior Economist, World Bank Group, Singapore and Program

Manager, Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund, said that export-led growth has

been the cornerstone for Bangladesh’s growth journey.

“Trade and investment will play a significantly important role in

Bangladesh’s further growth aspiration to become an upper-middle income and a

developed country. NBR’s leadership in improved investment climate through

the ease of trading across borders will be immensely supported by this Action

Plan.” He added.

NBR has been implementing several modernization and reform initiatives for

some years to simplify, harmonize and modernize the entire cross-border

trading process.

Preparation of new Customs Act, rolling out Authorized Economic Operator

(AEO) program, initiating the implementation of National Single Window (NSW),

establishment of National Enquiry Point (NEP) for customs, development of

Advance Ruling (AR) System, setting up a Risk Management (RM) Directorate and

conducting Time Release Studies and implementing the study recommendations

for faster clearance have been some of the most outstanding achievements of

NBR over the past few years.