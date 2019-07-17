Customs Modernization Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 published

DHAKA, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today
published the Customs Modernization Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 which
highlights the information-based, result-oriented and time-bound development
plan of Bangladesh customs for the next four years.
In this regard, the NBR and Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund (BICF II),
implemented by IFC and funded by Department for International Development
(DFID), jointly organized a publication ceremony of the Customs Modernization
Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 at a city hotel today.
The publication outlines a comprehensive development plan for Bangladesh
Customs with time-bound, evidence-based and results-driven activities to be
implemented in the next four years.
Prime Minister’s Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman attended the
programme as the chief guest.
Presided over by NBR Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, NBR member
Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman (Customs: Audit, Modernization and
International Trade), Acting FBCCI President M Siddikur Rahman, senior
economist of the World Bank Dr M Masrur Reaz, Director General of Customs
Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Dr M Shahidul Islam and private
sector specialist of DFID Mashfique Ibne Akbar spoke, among others, on the
occasion.
PM’s Adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman said Customs Modernization Plan is in line
with the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, which aims at introducing online
trading facilities in order to reduce the cost of doing business and reduce
the number of steps in business procedures.
He said the tax and tariff structure should have to be rationale for trade
liberalization and simplification hoping that Bangladesh would move ahead
further in the ease of doing business index through implementing the
strategic plan.
NBR Chairman M Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said the Strategic Action Plan is
a comprehensive policy instrument, which encourages engagement of the
business community to ensure their understanding and alignment with modern
customs systems and procedures.
He said now a days’ modernization of customs is a well-discussed matter
across the globe for simplification of trade and in line with that the
government has been putting emphasis on modernization of customs for
simplification of trade.
Underscoring the need for acquiring knowledge on ICT by the junior
officials for modernization of customs, Mosharraf said the officials like the
Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should have to advance a lot
in terms of using ICT, he said those who would not adapt themselves with the
use of ICT and technology, would lag behind.
Acting President of FBCCI M Siddikur Rahman stressed the need for making
various services, provided by the customs, online-based for simplification of
trade through modernizing customs.
NBR member Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman said the NBR has come up with
the Customs Modernization Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 with detailed
outcome, activities, timeframe, milestones and performance indicator
measures.
Congratulating NBR for such holistic reform plan for Customs Modernization
Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Senior Economist, World Bank Group, Singapore and Program
Manager, Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund, said that export-led growth has
been the cornerstone for Bangladesh’s growth journey.
“Trade and investment will play a significantly important role in
Bangladesh’s further growth aspiration to become an upper-middle income and a
developed country. NBR’s leadership in improved investment climate through
the ease of trading across borders will be immensely supported by this Action
Plan.” He added.
NBR has been implementing several modernization and reform initiatives for
some years to simplify, harmonize and modernize the entire cross-border
trading process.
Preparation of new Customs Act, rolling out Authorized Economic Operator
(AEO) program, initiating the implementation of National Single Window (NSW),
establishment of National Enquiry Point (NEP) for customs, development of
Advance Ruling (AR) System, setting up a Risk Management (RM) Directorate and
conducting Time Release Studies and implementing the study recommendations
for faster clearance have been some of the most outstanding achievements of
NBR over the past few years.