231 GPSs get multimedia projectors, grants in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – Upazila Primary Education Office today distributed 42 multimedia projectors and cheques for Taka 1.13 crore as grants among authorities of 231 government Primary Schools (GPSs) in Badarganj upazila.

Lawmaker Abul Kalam Md. Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Deuk distributed the educational inputs and grants at a function held at upazila parishad auditorium in Badarganj town as the chief guest.

Multimedia projectors were distributed among 42 GPSs and other schools got cheques for Taka two lakh, Taka 1.50 lakh, Taka 20,000 and Taka 10,000 as grants in different categories for diverse purposes.

With Badarganj Upazila Primary Education Officer Shayla Jasmine Sayeed in the chair, upazila Vice-chairman Fazle Rabbi Sweet, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nabiurul Islam and General Secretary of upazila Awami League Tutul Chowdhury attended the function.