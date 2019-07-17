62.19 pc pass in Chattogram Board

CHATTOGRAM, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 62.19 percent students passed the HSC and equivalent examinations under Chattogram Education Board (CEB) which is 0.54 percent lower than that of the previous year.

Out of 98,926 examinees a total of 61,523 passed in the HSC examinations held in April-May this year.

Among the successful candidates, 29,009 are male students while 32,514 are female. A total of 2,860 students secured GPA (Grade Point Average) – 5 in the examination which also is 1,247 students higher than that of previous

year.

1,448 male students scored the GPA-5 while 1,412 female students are GPA-5 achievers. Only 2.89 percent of the total students who appeared in the examination could secure this distinction.

In the Science group, 18,101 students out of 22,601 came out successful.

In the Humanities group 18,280 students out of 37,573 examinees came out

successful. In the Business Studies group 25,142 examinees out of 38,752

examinees came out successful.

Female students have outperformed the male candidates in this year’s HSC

exam under the board.

The girl’s pass rate of the education board is 65.11 percent while the

pass rate of boys is 59.21 percent, according to an official copy of the

result.