IMF chief says capitalism needs ‘course correction’

PARIS, July 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Rising anger at the increasing inequality

blamed on globalization calls for a change of directions, acting IMF chief

David Lipton said Tuesday.

But he said, that does not mean there is an “inherent flaw in capitalism,”

Lipton said in a speech celebrating the 75th anniversary of the creation of

the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

While capitalism “has been the engine behind so much of the success we

have experienced,” Lipton said “it is an imperfect system in need of a course

correction.”

He noted that much of the anger is because of concerns about the fairness

of the system.

“Part of the problem is the rise of excessive inequality,” he said.

“Although poverty rates have declined worldwide since 1980, the top tenth of

the top one percent worldwide has garnered roughly the same economic benefits

that have accrued to the bottom 50 percent.”

Governments should respond by increasing spending to address inequalities,

and close corporate tax loopholes and work to prevent corporations from

shopping for countries with lower taxes, he said.

The changes from trade, globalization and technology are fueling “rising

anger, political polarization and populism,” Lipton warned.

And while allies at the end of World War II gathered at the Bretton Woods

conference to create the institutions that would use economic cooperation to

prevent future conflicts, “We are at risk of what one could call a reverse

Bretton Woods moment.”